Western Ukraine Blanketed In Snow, Transport Disruptions Possible In Two Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this warning was issued by the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety (Ukrtransbezpeka) on Telegram.

“On January 8–9, severe weather conditions are expected in western, northern, and parts of central regions. As of 9:15 on January 8, snowfall is being observed in some areas of the Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. <...> There is a risk of traffic suspension if the intensity of precipitation does not decrease in the coming hours,” the statement said.

The Ukrtransbezpeka urges carriers and drivers to take these conditions into account when planning trips.

To promptly address the consequences of severe weather and ensure traffic flow on roads in the Zakarpattia region, additional equipment has been deployed.

Russian strikes leave over one million residents without heat and water in Dnipropetrovsk region

As previously reported, starting January 8, Operational Headquarters for eliminating the consequences of emergencies on state-designated public roads will begin work at the Recovery Agency to ensure rapid response to severe weather conditions or emergency situations.