Part Of Critical Infrastructure Powered Up In Dnipropetrovsk Region
“The Dnipropetrovsk region: power engineers have restored electricity to part of the region's critical infrastructure facilities. Restoration works have been continuing without interruption since nightfall, with crews from across the region involved,” the statement said.
It is noted that power supply to household consumers will begin after electricity has been fully restored to all critical infrastructure facilities.
As reported, in the evening of January 7, Russian forces carried out another strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions almost completely without electricity.Read also: Train traffic in Zaporizhzhia restored to normal, backup diesel locomotives deployed in Dnipro
As of the morning of January 8, more than one million consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region remain without heating and water supply.
As of 5:00 on Thursday, electricity supply to residents of the Zaporizhzhia region had been restored.
Photo: DTEK, illustrative
