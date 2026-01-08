Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASCO Strengthens Middle Corridor Role With 9.08M Tons


2026-01-08 05:05:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, transported 9,085,935 tons of cargo in 2025, marking a 5.38 percent increase compared to 2024, the company announced, Azernews reports. This growth reflects expanding transport activity by ASCO's diverse fleet, which includes tanker, dry cargo, ferry, and Ro-Pax vessels. The increase in 2025 was driven in part by strong performance in dry cargo transportation, where...

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

