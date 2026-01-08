ASCO Strengthens Middle Corridor Role With 9.08M Tons
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, transported 9,085,935 tons of cargo in 2025, marking a 5.38 percent increase compared to 2024, the company announced, Azernews reports. This growth reflects expanding transport activity by ASCO's diverse fleet, which includes tanker, dry cargo, ferry, and Ro-Pax vessels. The increase in 2025 was driven in part by strong performance in dry cargo transportation, where...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment