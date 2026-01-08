403
Meteorological Department: Dusty Winds, Scattered Rain, Cold Nights Through Weekend
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Acting Director of the Meteorology Department, Dhirar Al-Ali said Kuwait will be affected by dust-raising winds from Friday evening until Saturday morning, accompanied by chances of scattered rain.
Al-Ali explained that a weakening surface high-pressure system will allow a cold air mass to move in, causing the south-east winds to shift to north-west, becoming active and dusty at times.
Weekend weather is expected to be moderate during the day, while temperatures will drop to cold or very cold levels at night, with frost possible in agricultural and desert areas.
He added that Friday night will see stronger winds, reduced visibility due to dust, and possible rain over northern areas, while Saturday will remain partly cloudy with continued chances of light rain and dust in open areas. (end)
