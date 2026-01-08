403
Kuwait Disability Authority Distributes Devices To Boost Independence, Quality Of Life
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA) distributed on Thursday assistive devices to several beneficiaries at Social Care Homes Complex in Sulaibikhat, as part of efforts to enhance independence and improve daily living.
Director General of PADA, Dr. Dalal Al-Othman said the distribution process follows precise professional procedures carried out at the rehabilitation medical Center and the physical therapy department, ensuring it meets all needs.
Dr. Al-Othman explained that equipment delivery includes fitting and training; beneficiaries only leave once they can safely operate the devices, especially electric wheelchairs.
For his part, Acting Deputy Director General for Medical, Psychological and Social Services Dr. Khalifa Al-Hail said PADA has resumed its regular distribution of assistive devices, including wheelchairs and hearing aids, as part of ongoing efforts to support persons with disabilities and improve their quality of life.
He noted that each device is tailored to the individual through functional, rehabilitative and medical evaluations conducted by specialized committees, reaffirming the authority's commitment to facilitating procedures and providing comprehensive services for persons with disabilities. (end)
