Lebanese Army: First Phase Of Weapons Control Plan Achieved
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Army announced on Thursday that its plan to confine weapons has reached an advanced stage after achieving the objectives of its first phase in an effective and tangible manner.
In a statement, Army Command said the move comes in implementation of a Cabinet decision issued on August 5, affirming the army's full commitment to assume exclusive responsibility, alongside other security agencies, for maintaining security and stability in Lebanon, particularly south of the Litani River.
It added that the army is acting in line with political authority decisions and Lebanon's obligations under relevant international resolutions, aiming to restore security and stability along the southern border and prevent its use for any military activity.
The statement noted that the first phase focused on expanding the army's operational presence, securing vital areas, and establishing control over territories south of the Litani now under its authority, excluding areas still under Israeli occupation.
The army said operations will continue to address unexploded ordnance and tunnels, and to take measures to consolidate control to prevent armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities irreversibly.
It added that a comprehensive evaluation of the first phase of the "Homeland Shield" plan will be conducted to determine the course of subsequent phases.
The army warned that ongoing Israeli occupation attacks, occupation of Lebanese sites, establishment of buffer zones, and repeated violations of the November 27, 2024 ceasefire negatively affect efforts to extend state authority and confine weapons to legitimate forces.
The army reaffirmed continued coordination with UNIFIL and the ceasefire monitoring mechanism to enhance stability south of the Litani. (end)
