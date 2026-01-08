Suspected IED Recovered, Defused In Rajouri
Acting on a tip-off regarding suspicious movement in the forest area of Kallar in Dori Maal of Thanamandi, the Army and police launched a joint operation on Wednesday, they said.
During the search operation, some suspected material was found, which was closely examined by the forces and identified as a suspected IED weighing around 4 kg, they said.
