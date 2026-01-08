Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suspected IED Recovered, Defused In Rajouri

Suspected IED Recovered, Defused In Rajouri


2026-01-08 05:03:42
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- Security forces recovered and safely defused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) during a joint cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off regarding suspicious movement in the forest area of Kallar in Dori Maal of Thanamandi, the Army and police launched a joint operation on Wednesday, they said.


During the search operation, some suspected material was found, which was closely examined by the forces and identified as a suspected IED weighing around 4 kg, they said.

Kashmir Observer

