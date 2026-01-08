Matric Result: Girls Outshine Boys In Merit List

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education declared the result for annual matriculation examination on Monday in which nine out of first 20 positions were bagged by Iqbal Memorial Institute (IMI) Girls Bemina.

At least 269 students have made it to merit list in which 186 are girls and 83 boys. Most of the positions were bagged by Presentation Convent School, Rajbagh.

Kauser Jan, daughter Prof Muhammad Maqbool Rather of Iqbal Memorial Institute (IMI) Girls Bemina topped the merit list of the 49,000 students who had appeared in class 10 examination. Kauser Jan under Roll number 874272 secured 98 per cent with 495 marks. The girl students of IMI Bemina swept 9 positions in the merit list.

Second position is shared by a Kashmiri Pandit student Ritaish Raina of St. Peters Institute of Academic Education Anantnag, Meelad Muhammad Shiekh of Tyndale Biscoe School Srinagar and Aasima Khurshid Wani of Presentation Convent Rajbagh. All these students secured 98.80 percent with 494 marks each.

Five students including two from Presentation Convent Rajbagh have secured third positions.

Bilal Yousuf of Hista Higher Secondary School Anantnag, Peerzadi Arzeena Imtiyaz of St. Peters Institute of Academic Education Anantnag, Faizan Manzoor of St Josephs Higher Secondary School Baramulla, Fariha Ashfaq Hamdani and Safhat Buchh of Presentation Convent Rajbagh bagged third positions by securing 98.60 percent with 493 marks each.

Fourth position was jointly held by F Children Schools Bilal Yousuf Tantray with 492 marks (98.40 percent), Humaira Muzaffar of Minto Circle High School, Saiqa Khan of Presentation Convent Rajbagh and Hafsa Masood of Mallinson Girls Higher Secondary School Shiekh Bagh Srinagar respectively.

Five students shared the fifth position with 491 marks (98.20 percent). These students include Afroze Ahmad Ganaie of Government Higher Secondary School Nanil, Danish Amin of Public English Medium High School Bijbehara, Insha Farooq of Arun Public High School Natipora, Mudasir Majeed of Government High School Zongalpora and Shayan Zahoor of Presentation Convent Rajbagh.