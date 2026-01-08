$11.23 Bn Utility Terrain Vehicle Parts And Accessories Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$11.23 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
- Markets Covered: By Product: Parts, Accessories; By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket; By Application: Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military, Hunting, Other Applications. Subsegments: By Parts: Engine Components, Transmission Components, Brake Components, Suspension Components; By Accessories: Roof Racks, Lighting Accessories, Winches, Protective Guards. Key Companies Mentioned: Leading companies including Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Private Limited, Textron Inc., Polaris Inc., Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd., and more feature prominently in the report.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Yamaha Motor Private Limited Textron Inc. Polaris Inc. Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd. Fox Factory Holding Corp. King Shocks Inc. Gibson Performance Exhaust Inc. Sandcraft Motorsports Inc. BMS Motorsports Inc. Rugged Radios Inc. Kemimoto Inc. DRT Motorsports Inc. Atturo Tires Inc. QuadBoss Inc. L&W Fab Inc. Trail Armor Inc. Deviant Race Parts LLC CT Race Worx Inc. S3 Power Sports Inc.
