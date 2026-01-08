$229.35 Bn Energy Management Systems Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|379
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$57.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$229.35 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Markets Covered:
- Type: Home, Building, and Industrial Energy Management Systems. Component: Hardware, Software, Services. Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based. End-User: Power and Energy, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Residential and Commercial, Food and Beverages, Others.
Companies Featured
- Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Johnson Controls International Plc. Honeywell International Inc. ABB Ltd Emerson Electric Co. Hitachi Energy Ltd. Eaton Corporation Plc. Carrier Corporation GE Vernova Inc. Megarevo Yokogawa Electric China Co., Ltd. CIMC-TIANDA Shenzhen Honor Electronics Co., Ltd. Delta Electronics Baidu AI Cloud Gosuncin Group Midea Sumitomo Electric Panasonic Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Toshiba Corporation Hitachi, Ltd. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Yaskawa Electric Corporation NEFIN EMSI Co., Ltd. Azbil Corporation (formerly Yamatake Corporation) Schneider Electric CHINT Samsung SDS LG CNS Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Zeus EMS Hanjung Energy Management Systems (HEMS) Doosan Enerbility (formerly Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction) NHP Electric Socomec Enphase Energy Solinteg EPSA Group Hager Group Senkron Digital Yokogawa Electric Valsoft Corporation Engie Dalkia (A subsidiary of EDF) Robert Bosch GmbH innogy SE (Now part of E.ON) Landis+Gyr (A subsidiary of Toshiba) GridEdge EDF Energy (Part of French EDF) isoenergy Enel X Iberdrola GreenPowerMonitor KONE SPIE Apanahub Energoaparatura Sp. z o.o. Ekkon Energy Smarteon Delta Green CEZ ESCO ASIO TECH, spol. s r.o. E.ON Energie Romania Lemon Systems Gama System Gravity EcoFlow FlexGen EnergyCAP GridPoint Enbridge Inc Cenovus Energy AES Argentina SEGULA Technologies Elipse Software Baterias Moura e2 Energia Eficiente Agregio Solutions SolarEdge MAPNA Group Kimiagaran Energy Company Enlight Renewable Energy Enerjisa Enerji Elsewedy Electric Beacon Power Services (BPS)
