Karolinska Development's Extraordinary General Meeting 2026

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution to issue new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders: It was resolved to approve the resolution by the Company's Board of Directors on December 1, 2025, to increase the Company's share capital by no more than SEK 6,751,939.85 through a rights issue of no more than 675,193,985 shares of series B with preferential rights for existing shareholders.

The right to subscribe for shares in the rights issue shall apply to persons whom on the record date for the rights issue are registered as shareholders in the Company. Each shareholder of shares of series A and series B in the Company has preferential right to subscribe for new shares of series B. One (1) existing share (regardless of share series) entitles to five (5) subscription rights, and two (2) subscription rights entitle to subscription of one (1) new share of series B. The subscription price per share of series B is SEK 0.30.

The subscription period for the rights issue runs from and including January 13, 2026 up to and including January 27, 2026.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association regarding the company name and object of the Company ́s business, and the limits of the share capital and the number of shares: It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the company name and the object of the Company's business, whereby the company name is changed to KDventures AB and minor amendments of the object of the Company's business are made, and to amend the limits of the share capital to not less than SEK 2,650,000 and not more than SEK 10,600,000, and to amend the limits of the number of shares to not less than 265,000,000 and not more than 1,060,000,000.

Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The Company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

