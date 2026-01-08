New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Roadmap Major Milestone Following Halborn Security Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, has shared updates tied to its product roadmap after reporting the completion of an external security review. The project stated that Halborn Security completed an independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol, as the team prepares for its next deployment steps.







Mutuum Finance has also continued reporting Presale participation figures and community activity metrics. The project's updates come as market participants track development milestones across the DeFi crypto sector, where timelines and release readiness can influence how a token is discussed among top crypto and next crypto narratives.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a lending and borrowing protocol that aims to support non-custodial deposits and collateralized loans. In this structure, users supply assets to liquidity pools, while borrowers take loans by posting collateral. The protocol manages borrowing costs and risk through interest rate rules, caps, and liquidations.

Mutuum Finance has described several core components planned for its V1 Protocol design. These include a Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and a Liquidator Bot. The project has also stated that the initial assets planned for lending, borrowing, and collateral are ETH and USDT.

The protocol's design notes also reference standard safeguards used in decentralized lending. These include overcollateralization requirements and liquidations, where positions can be partially closed if collateral value falls below defined thresholds. Mutuum Finance has also described deposit caps and borrow caps at the asset level. These parameters are typically used to limit exposure to liquidity risks and price manipulation.

Dual Lending Markets

Mutuum Finance has indicated that the protocol will support dual lending routes, referencing both P2C and P2P market structures.

P2C, or peer to contract, refers to pooled lending. Users supply assets into shared liquidity pools, and borrowers draw from those pools. Borrowing rates can change based on market demand and pool conditions. For example, if a USDT pool has $5,000,000 supplied and $1,500,000 borrowed, utilization is 30%. In that case, borrow rates can stay lower because liquidity is comfortable.

P2P, or peer to peer, refers to a matching approach where lenders and borrowers can be paired more directly when conditions allow. For example, a borrower wants 10,000 USDT for 30 days, and a lender is supplying 10,000 USDT at the same time. Instead of routing fully through the pool rate, the protocol can match them and settle at a rate that reflects current demand, which can improve pricing for both sides.

Mutuum Finance has also described its interest rate logic. Borrow rates are derived from utilization, defined as how much of the pool is borrowed compared to total supplied liquidity. Under this model, rates tend to be lower when liquidity is plentiful, and can rise when liquidity becomes scarce. For example, if the same USDT pool moves from 30% utilization to 90% utilization, meaning $4,500,000 is borrowed out of $5,000,000 supplied, rates can increase sharply to encourage repayments and attract new deposits with higher yield.

Halborn Security Review

Mutuum Finance stated that Halborn Security completed an independent audit of the V1 lending and borrowing protocol. The project presented the audit completion as part of its preparation for the V1 release sequence, which includes a Sepolia testnet deployment followed by finalization for mainnet.

The project has also cited a CertiK token scan score of 90/100. In addition, Mutuum Finance has described a $50k bug bounty for code vulnerabilities. These items are commonly used by DeFi crypto projects to communicate that security review and external testing are part of the development process.

V1 Launch Path

Mutuum Finance has stated that V1 Protocol is planned for release on the Sepolia testnet, followed by mainnet finalization, with launch timing described as coming shortly. The project has also indicated a phased roadmap, with Phase 1 described as completed and Phase 2 described as close to completion, with a small number of tasks remaining.

The team's recent communications have positioned the V1 testnet step as a key milestone in the rollout sequence. For lending protocols, testnet activity is typically used to validate user flows and protocol behavior before broader deployment.

Presale and Community Activity

Mutuum Finance continues to report Presale participation metrics. The project reports $19.6M raised, about 18,750 holders, and around 825M tokens sold. It has stated that the Presale began in early 2025 and is currently in Phase 7.

Mutuum Finance reports the token price at $0.04 in Phase 7, after starting at $0.01 in Phase 1, which the project describes as a 300% increase across stages. The project also references an official launch price of $0.06. The Presale structure is described as stage-based, with fixed token allocations and fixed prices per phase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has framed its latest updates around development progress, an external security review, and continued Presale participation. Alongside that rollout path, the project continues to describe a broader roadmap that includes dual lending markets, mtTokens, a planned stablecoin, and Layer-2 efficiency work.

