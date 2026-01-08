Otolaryngologist Evan Sarti, D.O., To Join ENT & Allergy Associates At New, State-Of-The-Art Morristown Location In February 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENT & Allergy Associates, the nation's largest ENT, allergy, and audiology practice, is pleased to announce that Evan Sarti, D.O., a board-certified otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon, will join the practice on February 1, 2026 at its new, state-of-the-art clinical location in Morristown, New Jersey.

Dr. Sarti specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of adult and pediatric ear, nose, and throat disorders, with expertise in endoscopic image-guided functional sinus surgery, pediatric surgery, head and neck cancer surgery-including parotid and thyroid surgery-as well as facial plastic procedures such as rhinoplasty and blepharoplasty. He also treats medical disorders of the head and neck, including ear infections, vertigo and balance disorders, thyroid and parathyroid gland diseases, and head and neck cancer.

Dr. Sarti's interest in ENT began in childhood, inspired by his father, Dr. Edward Sarti. Fascinated by the precision and impact of medicine, he pursued a career in ENT to make the patient experience clear, comprehensive, and personalized. He takes a holistic approach to patient care, emphasizing education, individualized treatment plans, and long-term strategies for maintaining health. He completed his residency in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, following an otolaryngology internship at the same institution. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and achieved dual board certification in Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery in 2015 through the American Osteopathic Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery.

Dr. Sarti is on staff at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and is affiliated with Hackensack Hospital. He is an active member of the American Osteopathic College of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, and the American Osteopathic Association.

“Dr. Sarti brings extensive experience and a thoughtful, patient-focused approach to ENT care,” said Steven Gold, M.D., President of ENT & Allergy Associates and Chair of the Recruitment Committee.“Joining our Morristown office, he becomes part of a highly skilled physician team ready to provide comprehensive care in a state-of-the-art facility.”

ENT & Allergy Associates' new Morristown location, situated at 10 Madison Avenue, will span 9,500 square feet and bring together a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Joining Dr. Sarti in Morristown will be otolaryngologists Agata Brys, M.D.; Michael Katz, M.D.; Bryant Lee, M.D.; and allergist/immunologist Maaz Jalil, D.O. The new site is being designed to enhance patient comfort and clinical efficiency, featuring advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies in a modern care environment.

About the ENT & Allergy Associates Network:

ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology network in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT & Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted 'Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

