EBFCI Celebrates Appointment Of Dr. Wali Tasar Uddin As Honorary Consul In Scotland

Dhaka: The Europe Bangladesh Federation of Commerce & Industry (EBFCI), Bangladesh Region, hosted a Celebration of Installation and Business Networking Reception in honor of Dr. Wali Tasar Uddin, marking his appointment as Honorary Consul of Bangladesh in Scotland.

Senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders, academics, legal professionals, and EBFCI members participated in the event held on January 7 at Hyatt Place Hotel in the capital.

The program formally opened with a welcome note from Mohammad Ali Tinku, Country Head, EBFCI-Bangladesh Region. Followed by a presentation on EBFCI's role in promoting trade, investment, and international cooperation between Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and global partners.

Distinguished speakers included Professor Tasleem Shakur, Manzil Morshed, and Air Commodore (Retd.) Muhammad Parvez Islam, who shared perspectives on governance, sustainability, leadership, and global responsibility.

From the business and industrial sector, Faruque Hassan, Mohammad Hatem, and Maksuda Chowdhury Misha delivered their speeches on export competitiveness, women's leadership, and industrial growth.

Next, Dr. M. Helal, Saquat Ali, Alhajj Mohammad Fazlul Haque, and Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun spoke on youth development, finance, and legal frameworks.

Dr. Wali Tasar Uddin, President of EBFCI and Honorary Consul of Bangladesh in Scotland, delivered the keynote address. In his remarks, he reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening international cooperation in trade, investment, education, skills development, innovation, culture, and tourism across the UK, the EU, and globally.

The program concluded with a business networking reception, facilitating strategic dialogue and partnership-building among policymakers, investors, and industry leaders across multiple sectors.

