Who Is Natalie Burn? Glamorous Hollywood Actress Who Catches Attention In Yash's Toxic

The teaser for Yash's movie 'Toxic' has been released, sparking intense curiosity among viewers. Here's the info on the glamorous actress who appeared boldly with Yash in the teaser.

The teaser for the movie Toxic, starring Sandalwood's Googly star, Rajahuli Yash, is out. With a star-studded cast, people are watching the Toxic teaser on repeat. The 2.51-minute teaser has created a lot of curiosity among viewers.

For the past week, the film crew has been revealing the looks and character names of the actresses in Toxic. Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi are in lead roles. But the sultry beauty in the teaser is making waves alongside Yash.

A steamy scene is visible in the teaser. The question of who the glamour doll appearing boldly with Yash is has been answered. After the teaser's release, netizens were searching for who this beauty is.

The Toxic glamour doll's name is Natalie Burn. A Ukrainian-American actress, Natalie is also a model. Her Instagram profile says she's a member of The Actors Studio & The Television Academy and an actress. She also shared the Toxic teaser release poster on her Instagram story.

A few days ago, Natalie had shared information about her acting in the movie Toxic. Natalie has appeared as a model for several popular magazines.