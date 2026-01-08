403
Brazil's Real Steadies Near R$5.38 As Banco Master Risk Tests Confidence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
USD/BRL started Thursday little changed, near 5.3848 on ICE pricing. In equities, the Ibovespa fell about 1% on Wednesday on turnover near R$25.3 billion, with bank shares under pressure and FX traders leaning cautious.
The focal point was Banco Master. Investors have been weighing the implications for confidence and for Brazil's private deposit guarantee fund. Reported estimates pointed to possible claims of roughly R$41 billion.
The audit court said its review could take about 30 days and noted that only the Supreme Court could reverse the liquidation. That narrows one tail risk, but leaves a live question about how quickly uncertainty fades.
Brazil real steady flows defensive
Globally, the dollar was supported but not surging. Traders kept positions light ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls release, which will shape expectations for 2026 rate cuts.
MUFG strategist Lloyd Chan described the latest U.S. data flow as a“mixed picture,” reinforcing the wait-and-see tone. Oil remained a swing factor, with Brent near $60.29 and U.S. crude around $56.29 as geopolitics stayed in focus.
Brazil's macro anchors remain firm. The central bank held the Selic at 15.00% in December and signalled restrictive policy for longer, sustaining carry demand when volatility is contained. Separately, the government has projected a 2026 trade surplus of $70 billion to $90 billion.
Flows, however, leaned defensive. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) showed an estimated $99.3 million daily outflow, while B3's USD/BRL futures (DOL) traded about 169,140 contracts on Wednesday.
The charts echo the tension. On the 4-hour view, RSI near 34.27 and a slightly improving MACD histogram suggest selling pressure is easing. On the daily chart, RSI around 41.34 still points to a corrective bias unless USD/BRL reclaims the mid-5.40s.
USD/BRL traded around 5.3848 in early Thursday dealing (07:52 UTC), after Wednesday's close near R$5.38.
The dollar index hovered near 98.737 as markets waited for Friday's U.S. jobs report; Brent was around $60.29 and U.S. crude near $56.29.
Brazil's 15.00% Selic rate and a projected $70–$90 billion 2026 trade surplus support the real, but local financial headlines are keeping traders defensive.
