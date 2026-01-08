403
Copper's Record Run Meets Reality As Tariff Premium Warps Global Flows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Copper is slipping back from a historic spike, but the bigger story is not a sudden collapse in demand. It is a market being bent by policy risk, shipping incentives, and crowded positioning.
In early Thursday trade, copper was around $5.849 per pound, after a surge that briefly carried prices above $6.11. The pullback has been sharp, but the longer trend is still up.
The volatility is tied to a tariff-driven gap that is reshaping where copper sits. Traders have been redirecting physical metal toward the United States to capture a premium linked to tariff uncertainty.
That flow has been associated with larger U.S. warehouse stockpiles while other pools feel tighter. In practice,“stocks are rising” and“metal is scarce” can both be true.
Visible inventories have been swinging. LME-tracked stock figures hovered in the mid-140,000-ton range this week, including 146,075 tons one day and 143,225 tons the next.
Copper inflows strong momentum mixed
Three-month LME copper was indicated near $12,804.5 a ton. Money is still pouring into the trade. The copper-focused CPER fund saw about $24.49 million of net inflows over five days and $110.96 million over one month, with assets around $502 million.
The miner-heavy COPX fund logged roughly $229.24 million of five-day inflows and $633.55 million over a month. Futures activity has also been heavy, with estimated COMEX volume near 95,525 contracts and open interest around 267,210.
Technicals show a split screen. On the 4-hour chart, momentum has cooled and sellers still have control. On the daily and weekly views, trend signals remain constructive, suggesting a correction inside a bigger move.
Fundamentals still lean supportive. Long-run demand from electrification and data infrastructure is rising, and one strategist noted copper demand is“inelastic” in defense. But when politics tries to micromanage trade, volatility is the tax.
Copper is near $5.85/lb after topping $6.11 this week, as profit-taking hits an overheated rally.
A U.S. tariff premium is pulling metal into American warehouses, scrambling global availability signals.
ETF inflows and futures volume show investors still chasing the move, despite cooling short-term momentum.
