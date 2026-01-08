403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina Finds A Dollar Lifeline, But Stocks Blink As Risks Persist
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's open paired calmer FX pricing with a funding lifeline, but equities still retreated as investors questioned durability.
Key Points
Banco Nación quoted 1,435 buy and 1,485 sell. The blue market traded near 1,495/1,515, leaving about a 2% premium to the official sell rate-tight by Argentina standards.
Financial dollars echoed the move: MEP near 1,495.02 and CCL around 1,552.54. BYMA's reference indices split the difference, with“Índice Dólar BYMA” at 1,494.74 and“Índice CCL BYMA” at 1,531.05, while the ICE screen showed USD/ARS near 1,460.
The focal point was the BCRA 's $3 billion REPO with six international banks, set for 372 days at SOFR plus roughly 400 basis points (about 7.4% annualized). Demand topped supply, with bids totaling about $4.4 billion.
The timing was deliberate: Argentina faces a roughly $4.3 billion bondholder payment due Friday, and the deal was read as a bridge that reduces near-term reserve anxiety. Country risk briefly touched 548-its lowest since 2018-before ending around 574 as the initial relief faded.
The S&P Merval closed Wednesday near 3,013,957, down about 3.2% after an early lift faded, with local reporting citing pressure on energy names such as YPF and Edenor as oil and Wall Street softened.
Technically, USD/ARS looked cooler on the 4-hour chart (RSI about 41.8) versus steadier on the daily (high-50s), while the Merval's daily RSI near 48.8 and 4-hour RSI near 42.3 pointed to a pullback.
The dollar index held around 98.7 into Friday's U.S. jobs report. MUFG's Lloyd Chan called the backdrop“mixed signals,” a setup that keeps emerging-market risk sensitive.
Winners: tighter blue/MEP premiums; the REPO backstop; lower near-term payment stress; steadier DXY; ARGT's $92.24 close and positive 3-year net flows (+$513.5m).
Losers: the Merval's slide; the wider CCL premium; energy-linked equities; ARGT flow bleed (-$31.4m 1-month; -$8.3m 3-month; -$284.7m 6-month; -$218.3m 1-year); thin ARGT Jan. 7 volume (66,329 shares).
Key Points
ICE USD/ARS held near 1,460 as blue and MEP stayed only modestly above the official rate.
The central bank secured a $3 billion REPO just ahead of a large Jan. 9 bondholder payment.
The Merval fell despite the FX calm, with energy-heavy sentiment tracking weaker global risk tone.
Banco Nación quoted 1,435 buy and 1,485 sell. The blue market traded near 1,495/1,515, leaving about a 2% premium to the official sell rate-tight by Argentina standards.
Financial dollars echoed the move: MEP near 1,495.02 and CCL around 1,552.54. BYMA's reference indices split the difference, with“Índice Dólar BYMA” at 1,494.74 and“Índice CCL BYMA” at 1,531.05, while the ICE screen showed USD/ARS near 1,460.
The focal point was the BCRA 's $3 billion REPO with six international banks, set for 372 days at SOFR plus roughly 400 basis points (about 7.4% annualized). Demand topped supply, with bids totaling about $4.4 billion.
The timing was deliberate: Argentina faces a roughly $4.3 billion bondholder payment due Friday, and the deal was read as a bridge that reduces near-term reserve anxiety. Country risk briefly touched 548-its lowest since 2018-before ending around 574 as the initial relief faded.
The S&P Merval closed Wednesday near 3,013,957, down about 3.2% after an early lift faded, with local reporting citing pressure on energy names such as YPF and Edenor as oil and Wall Street softened.
Technically, USD/ARS looked cooler on the 4-hour chart (RSI about 41.8) versus steadier on the daily (high-50s), while the Merval's daily RSI near 48.8 and 4-hour RSI near 42.3 pointed to a pullback.
The dollar index held around 98.7 into Friday's U.S. jobs report. MUFG's Lloyd Chan called the backdrop“mixed signals,” a setup that keeps emerging-market risk sensitive.
Winners: tighter blue/MEP premiums; the REPO backstop; lower near-term payment stress; steadier DXY; ARGT's $92.24 close and positive 3-year net flows (+$513.5m).
Losers: the Merval's slide; the wider CCL premium; energy-linked equities; ARGT flow bleed (-$31.4m 1-month; -$8.3m 3-month; -$284.7m 6-month; -$218.3m 1-year); thin ARGT Jan. 7 volume (66,329 shares).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment