Chile's Trade Surplus Swelled In December As Copper Led A Record Export Year
Key Points
Chile closed December with a sharply wider trade surplus, a reminder of how quickly global demand and commodity prices can reshape the country's external accounts.
The monthly surplus reached $3.594 billion, up from $1.90 billion previously, as exports climbed to $11.286 billion while imports rose to $7.691 billion.
Copper was the anchor. Copper export revenue totaled $5.830 billion in December, rising 26.3% from a year earlier. Broader trade momentum followed the same pattern: exports were up 18.7% year-on-year in December, while imports increased 6.6%.
That combination naturally expands the surplus, because the country is earning foreign currency faster than it is spending it on goods from abroad. December's export value was described as the strongest monthly reading since at least 2013.
The month also capped a milestone year. Chile 's full-year 2025 exports reached $107.004 billion, the first time the country crossed the $100 billion mark. Mining exports totaled about $63.253 billion, with copper accounting for roughly $55.188 billion of that figure.
Chile exports diversify balances tested
Outside mining, food exports were about $13.610 billion, and cherries alone were about $3.380 billion, underscoring that Chile's export base is broader than metals, even if copper still sets the rhythm.
Imports also grew in 2025, totaling about $92.662 billion, up roughly 10% from the prior year. That can reflect stronger domestic demand and investment, but it also means Chile's external balance is not a one-number story.
Even with the trade windfall, the country reported a current account deficit of $4.599 billion in the third quarter of 2025, equal to 5.4% of GDP.
For policymakers, the key test is what happens next. Windfalls can reinforce confidence when they are met with predictable rules and restraint.
They can also evaporate if leaders treat a strong month as permission for open-ended spending, heavier controls, or policy experiments that dull incentives just as the cycle turns.
