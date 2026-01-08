Etihad Rail Announces 7 New Stations, To Be Operational 'In Phases'

Seven new Etihad Rail stations have been announced. These will be in Al Sila, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezairaa, Al Faya and Al Dhaid.

The new stations are in addition to the previously announced ones in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Fujairah.

Recommended For You

According to press release sent out by the network, the stations will“become operational in phases” and will connect 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations, forming the UAE's first fully integrated national passenger railway system.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Passenger services are expected to be launched this year. Azza AlSuwaidi, Deputy CEO, Etihad Rail Mobility, said,““The passenger rail network will serve as a cornerstone of the UAE's national transport ecosystem, supporting the country's long-term development and strengthening connectivity across its Emirates. It also builds on our proven success since 2023 in operating the national freight rail service. This national milestone is the result of close collaboration among all partners and stakeholders, driven by exceptional national talent and underpinned by global best practices. In parallel, we have equipped the network with a next-generation fleet and advanced technologies, in partnership with leading international operators, to ensure.”