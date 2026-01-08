Dukhan Bank Launches FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign In Collaboration With Visa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank has announced the launch of its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in collaboration with Visa, offering eligible Dukhan Bank Visa credit cardholders the opportunity to enter a draw for a premium hospitality experience at one of the world's most anticipated sporting events.

The campaign is open to Dukhan Bank Visa credit cardholders and is designed to elevate everyday card usage by linking it to a global sporting moment. Eligible customers who meet the campaign requirements will be entered into a draw to win one of two exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 experiences. Each winner will receive an experience for themselves and one guest, including match tickets, accommodation, travel, curated hospitality, and more.

The campaign will conclude on February 25, 2026, with the draw scheduled to take place on March 4, 2026, in coordination with the relevant authorities. Full details, eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions are available on Dukhan Bank's official channels.

Commenting on the launch, Talal Ahmed Al-Khaja, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, said:“This campaign reflects our approach to marketing as a value-driven extension of the customer experience. By partnering with Visa on a global platform like the FIFA World Cup, we are creating meaningful engagement that connects our customers to moments that matter, while reinforcing Dukhan Bank's modern, customer-focused brand positioning.”

Through this collaboration, Dukhan Bank continues to strengthen its card proposition, combining global partnerships with relevant lifestyle experiences, in line with its commitment to delivering innovative, Sharia-compliant financial solutions.