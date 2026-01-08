QCB's Foreign Reserves Rise 2.65% Yoy In December 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) international reserves and foreign currency liquidity increased 2.65% in December YoY to reach QR261.868bn, compared to QR255.087bn in December 2024.

Data from QCB showed the official international reserves rose 3.15% in December 2025 YoY to reach QR202.249bn. The bank's holdings of bonds and treasury bills increased from QR6.819bn to QR120.352bn at the end of December 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

The official reserves consist of: foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deposits, Qatar's quota with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and other liquid assets (which are foreign currency deposits). These two categories combined constitute the total international reserves.

In the same context, the data indicated that the gold stock increased by about QR24.704bn at the end of last December, reaching QR58.504bn, compared to QR33.8bn in December 2024.

The balance of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deposits from Qatar's quota with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also rose by QR193m at the end of last December compared to December 2024, reaching a level of QR5.243bn.