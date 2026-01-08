QSE Index Opens Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index declined by 78.58 points, or 0.71%, at the start of trading on Thursday, falling to 10,983 points from the previous session's close, under pressure from all sectors.

The market was weighed down by Consumer Goods and Services by (-0.07%), Telecoms (-0.36%), Insurance (-0.38%), Real Estate (-0.47%), Industrials (-0.51%), Transportation (-0.59%), and Banks and Financial Services (0.98%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 59.956 million, with 31.337 million shares traded across 3,074 transactions