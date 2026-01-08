Barca, Real Madrid Draw 2Nd Division Sides In Copa Del Rey Last 16

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Holders Barcelona will travel to Racing Santander in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey while Real Madrid will meet Albacete after both were drawn against second division opposition yesterday.

The other teams involved in the Spanish Super Cup, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, also face second-tier opponents.

Tournament rules dictate the Super Cup teams face the lowest ranked teams remaining, until later in the competition.

Atletico will visit two-time winners Deportivo La Coruna, while Athletic go to Cultural Leonesa.

The last 16 matches take place next week, between January 13-15.

Last 16 draw: Deportivo La Coruna vs Atletico Madrid, Racing Santander vs Barcelona, Cultura Leonesa vs Athletic Bilbao, Albacete vs Real Madrid, Burgos vs Valencia, Betis vs Elche, Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano