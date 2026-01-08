MES Conducts Disability Awareness Visit To Doha International Centre For Special Needs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant effort to foster empathy, inclusion, and awareness among young learners, MES Indian School organised an educational visit to the Doha International Centre for Special Needs recently as a part of its Disability Awareness Programme.

Led by the Junior Section Counsellor, Fashna Abdul Samad. The initiative aimed to sensitise Class IV students to the challenges and strengths of individuals with disabilities and to promote the values of respect, understanding, and acceptance.

The session began with an engaging presentation by Dilna, Speech & Language Pathologist from the Centre, who introduced the students to different types of disabilities and discussed the importance of creating a supportive and inclusive environment for people with special needs.

A key highlight of the programme was an address by Dr Hala, Consultant in the Affairs of People with Disabilities and General Manager of the Centre. In her impactful message, Dr Hala emphasised the importance of cultivating empathy and acceptance among the younger generation.

She commended MES Indian School for initiating such an enriching and purposeful visit and appreciated the school's proactive role in promoting disability awareness.

To enhance student understanding, the Centre's specialists provided age-appropriate explanations of conditions such as autism, illustrating both the unique abilities and the challenges individuals on the autism spectrum may face.