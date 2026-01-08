$2.88 Bn Artificial Intelligence In Animal Health Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- Solution: Software; Hardware; Services Technology: Machine Learning; Deep Learning; Natural Language Processing; Computer Vision Animal Type: Companion Animals; Farm Animals; Aquaculture Application: Disease Diagnosis and Prognosis; Drug Discovery and Development; Livestock Management; Animal Nutrition and Health Monitoring End User: Veterinary Clinics; Animal Health Companies; Farmers and Livestock Owners; Research Institutions
Subsegments:
- Software: Predictive Analytics Platforms; Disease Detection and Diagnosis Systems; Veterinary Practice Management Software; Imaging and Data Analysis Tools; Animal Behavior Monitoring Applications Hardware: Wearable Devices; Smart Cameras and Imaging Devices; On-Farm Monitoring Systems; Diagnostic Devices; IoT-Based Data Collection Devices Services: Consulting and Implementation Services; Training and Support; Data Analytics and Integration Services; Managed AI Services; Maintenance and System Upgrades
Companies Featured
- Zoetis IDEXX Laboratories Merck Animal Health Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Elanco Animal Health Ceva Sante Animale Mars Petcare Heska Corporation Covetrus ImpriMed Vetology Petriage SignalPET VetCT LifeLearn OneCup AI AI Superior GmbH PetPace Heidi Health Evidensia
Artificial Intelligence in Animal Health Market
