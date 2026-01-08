$2.88 Bn Artificial Intelligence In Animal Health Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Animal Health Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI) in animal health market has experienced rapid growth, with its value set to increase from $1.2 billion in 2024 to $1.44 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. This expansion is driven by the rising demand for sophisticated veterinary diagnostics, increased pet ownership, adoption of smart monitoring devices, heightened awareness of livestock welfare, and the integration of data-driven animal management systems. By 2029, the market is projected to reach $2.88 billion at a CAGR of 19%. Key trends fueling this growth include precision livestock farming, AI-powered wearable devices, telemedicine, veterinary software solutions, and a focus on preventive healthcare.

The surge in pet ownership is a significant driver of this market, with more households considering pets part of the family, thus increasing the demand for advanced health monitoring and diagnostics. According to The American Pet Products Association, in June 2025, pet ownership reached 94 million U.S. households, up from 82 million in 2023. AI in animal health offers predictive analytics, remote monitoring, and disease detection to support this growing market by enhancing animal wellbeing and veterinary care efficiency.

Key industry players are focusing on integrating wearable and sensor technologies to enhance real-time monitoring and preventive care. For instance, in 2023, PetPace, a U.S.-based animal health technology company, introduced an AI-powered smart collar that tracks pets' vital signs, alerting veterinarians and owners to irregularities. This innovation provides continuous, non-invasive monitoring, improves treatment outcomes, and reduces veterinary costs.

In July 2025, Vetted Pet Health, a U.S.-based digital pet wellness company, acquired the AI assets of Dogiz, aiming to enhance its mobile app with AI-driven features like personalized habit tracking and preventive care insights. Dogiz specializes in AI solutions for monitoring pet health behaviors and generating actionable wellness recommendations.

North America remains the largest market, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more.

The AI in animal health market is also impacted by global trade dynamics, with U.S. tariffs increasing operational costs for veterinary sectors. Consequently, there's a growing need to focus on local sourcing, preventive solutions, and digital health innovations. The comprehensive market research report provides critical insights, trends, and strategic recommendations essential for navigating this evolving industry landscape, offering a complete perspective on both current and future market conditions.

