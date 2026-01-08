Home Leaks Quietly Drain UK Homes Of £700M A Year In Repairs And Water

Home leaks are quietly draining UK households of an estimated £700 million every year in repair costs and wasted water.

New analysis from Affinity Water shows a single leaky toilet can squander up to 400 litres a day – almost as much as the 550 litres typically used daily by a family of four.

But with colder weather upon us, a water saving expert has warned frozen pipes are likely to trigger a spike in hidden leaks this winter.

Tom Stoten, the water company's head of demand management, said:“With the unpredictable weather we're experiencing, we're encouraging everyone to get their homes ready for the winter period.

“A cold snap can happen at any time leading to frozen pipes causing leaks around your home.”

He urged households to 'look and listen' for early signs of trouble, as undetected leaks can lead to costly damage.

The tips from Affinity Water's Look and Listen test include a water meter that keeps ticking even when every tap and appliance is switched off – a strong sign a hidden leak may be lurking.

Another is listening out for unexplained drips or the sound of running water, even when nothing is in use, as this could reveal a problem hiding behind walls or under floors.

The tips also advise checking visible pipes and fittings, especially under sinks, around toilets and behind appliances, where damp patches, rust or water stains can signal a slow leak.

Households are urged to keep an eye on their water bills too, as a unusual spike in usage is often one of the first clues something isn't right.

Toilets are another common culprit as a faulty loo can silently waste hundreds of litres a day, with simple test strips able to reveal leaks most people would never notice.

The warning comes as colder temperatures increase the risk of frozen pipes cracking, triggering leaks that often only become obvious once serious damage has already been done.

Tom Stoten, from Affinity Water, added:“If you think you might have a leak, book a free leak visit, so you can relax knowing your home is protected and water is flowing smoothly all winter long.”

On average, households that address hidden leaks save 247 litres of water every day, according to leak visit data from the water company, cutting annual bills by more than £130.

And many are already rolling up their sleeves, as one in five have tried fixing a leak themselves – with 85 per cent managing to stop the problem.

Katy Towse, a local customer, said:“My dad was a leakage technician for most of his life, he was passionate about saving water, so I've always grown up appreciating how precious water is and how we need to be more efficient with what we use.

“The 'look and listen' test is an easy method to help people detect leaks and take action to fix them.

“These simple steps ensure our homes are winter ready, so we can focus our time at on the things and people.”