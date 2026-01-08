US Immigration Agent Fatally Shoots Woman In Minneapolis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A US immigration agent has shot and killed a 37-year-old woman while she was in her car in Minneapolis during an immigration enforcement surge, media reports said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey forcefully rejected the Trump administration's claim that the agent acted in self-defense, stating that video footage of the shooting directly contradicted what he described as the government's“garbage narrative.”

Frey accused federal immigration agents of sowing chaos in the city and told Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to“get out of Minneapolis.”

At the same time, he urged residents to remain calm as Democratic leaders in Minnesota, Washington, and elsewhere criticized the ICE operation as an unnecessary provocation that ended in tragedy.

The Minneapolis City Council identified the woman as Renee Nicole Good, saying she had been“out caring for her neighbors” when her life was taken“at the hands of the federal government.” The council also demanded that ICE immediately leave the city.

