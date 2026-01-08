Herat Sees Threefold Surge In Herbal Exports In 9 Months

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): About 22,000 tonnes of medicinal plants, valued at $24,268,000, have been exported from western Herat province to international markets over the past nine months.

According to a statement from the Herat governor's office, this figure represents a threefold increase compared with the same period last year, reflecting substantial growth in the production and export of medicinal plants in the province.

It said that the exported products include barberry wood, black cumin, green cumin, licorice, ginger, cinnamon, thyme and several other medicinal plants, which, following processing, have been dispatched from Herat to global markets.

Meanwhile, Mufti Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, spokesman for the Herat governor's office, affirmed that the local administration has implemented comprehensive and effective measures to support farmers, traders, and exporters of medicinal plants.

These measures include providing essential facilities, streamlining export procedures, marketing agricultural products, and broadening access to international markets.

