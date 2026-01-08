BJP Worker Assault Case: NCW Seeks Action Taken Report Within Five Days From K'taka Police

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 8 (IANS) In a major development, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged incident of assault and stripping of a BJP woman party worker in Karnataka's Hubballi and sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within five days from the state police chief.

The official statement in this regard stated, "The National Commission for Women has taken a suo motu cognisance of a disturbing viral video from Hubballi, Karnataka, showing a female party worker allegedly being assaulted, her clothes torn during arrest by police personnel."

"Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar strongly condemns the incident. Such conduct, if established, amounts to a grave violation of a woman's dignity, personal liberty, and protection from gender-based violence. A letter has been sent to DGP Karnataka to register the FIR if not done," the NCW said.

The NCW has further asked the DGP to conduct a fair, impartial, and time-bound investigation, including examination of video evidence; to initiate strict departmental and criminal action against erring officials, if misconduct is found; and ensure medical aid, psychological support, rehabilitation, and compensation to the victim as per the law.

Referring to the BJP's criticism over the alleged assault and stripping case involving a woman worker, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the party should not indulge in politics in the name of a woman and that the government stands by the statement issued by the Police Department.

He said the police have clarified that the BJP woman worker stripped herself while being arrested and created a ruckus.

An alleged assault and stripping of a BJP woman worker by police occurred in Hubballi city in Karnataka, reportedly in connection with a dispute arising from a voter revision exercise.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday, triggering shock and serious concern. The incident occurred within the limits of the Keshvapur police station in Hubballi.

According to sources, BJP worker Sujatha Handi, also known as Vijayalaxmi Handi, was allegedly brutalised following a complaint lodged against her by Hubballi-Dharwad Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla.

It is alleged that Sujatha Handi was targeted after she undertook voter mapping as part of the voter list revision process. Reportedly angered by this, the Congress corporator complained to her at the Keshvapur police station.

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday rejected the BJP worker's claims that she was assaulted and stripped by cops during a dispute related to the voter revision exercise in Hubballi.

Responding to the assault and stripping of a BJP worker by male and female police personnel, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar rejected the allegations, stating that she "had stripped herself.

An FIR was registered against nine people at the Keshwapur police station in Hubballi on Thursday.

According to police, the case has been filed against Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Congress member Suvarna Kalakuntla and seven others, with police booking them for serious charges, including attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by Mariadas, brother of the victim, BJP activist Sujatha Handi, regarding an incident that allegedly occurred on January 2 at Chalukya Nagar in Hubballi. The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.