Strong Possibility Of JD(S) Merging With BJP In Future: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 8 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and the state Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Thursday said that there is a significant likelihood of the Janata Dal (Secular) party merging with the BJP in the near future, based on the political stance of H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Union Minister of Large Industries and Steel.

He was speaking after inducting JD(S) leader Govindaraj from the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency into the Congress party at the KPCC office on Thursday.

“Looking at Kumaraswamy's stance, it appears that the JD(S) may soon merge with the BJP. If that happens, it will be good for us as well. We can then fight the BJP directly. The confusion of 'three parties in the fray but only two parties in the reckoning' will be removed,” Shivakumar said.

“I welcome former JD(S) corporator Govindaraj from Chamarajpet, his wife Gowramma, Chandrashekhar, former JD(S) leader David and hundreds of other leaders who have joined the Congress today. Govindaraj is a family friend and has known me for a long time. He had organised the JD(S) and even contested elections. However, he has now joined the Congress as he is unable to accept the understanding between the BJP and the JD(S),” Shivakumar said.

“Our ideology is secular. That is why they have decided to identify with the Congress under the leadership of Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan. The sooner the BJP and JD(S) merge, the better it is for us. If they make a decision quickly, we can also make our own decisions. Even BJP and JD(S) leaders themselves are saying that they are currently playing politics like placing a lamp on a dividing wall,” he remarked.

Shivakumar said there was considerable confusion among party workers in many constituencies about their political future.

“With the Bengaluru civic elections approaching, many aspirants are keen to contest on Congress tickets. We have received 247 applications from Bengaluru West, 199 from Bengaluru North, 129 from Bengaluru South, 106 from Bengaluru Central and 78 from Bengaluru East, taking the total to 779 ticket aspirants,” he said.

He urged aspirants not to wait until the last day to submit their applications.

“If applications are submitted early, we can send our teams to assess who has worked in the wards, who has not, and who is loyal to the party. If applications come at the last minute, it becomes difficult to carry out this assessment. If applications are submitted by January 10, we can complete the process smoothly,” he said.

Shivakumar claimed that even BJP leaders were appreciating the work being done by the Congress-led government in Bengaluru.

“Drinking water problems have been addressed, roads are being built, and property records and khata transfers are being streamlined. Some BJP leaders themselves have told us that they see no future for their party in the city. That is why JD(S) leaders recently spoke about a 'friendly fight'. We do not want a friendly fight. Fight us directly. Contest together, share seats and face us openly. Your 'friendly fight' will only confuse your workers. We are ready for a direct contest,” he said.

Referring to the decision to divide Bengaluru into five municipal corporations, Shivakumar said the move to improve governance was being closely watched across the country. He added that Chamarajpet was a constituency with a rich history and said the Congress was committed to taking everyone along.

“There are many more leaders from other constituencies who are in touch with us and want to join the Congress. They will be inducted as early as possible before the civic elections. Delays will make decisions difficult,” he said.

Shivakumar said that while victories and defeats are part of politics, the government has already submitted an affidavit to the court regarding the conduct of civic elections.“This year has been designated as an election year, and elections to other local bodies will also be held. The Chief Minister has discussed the matter with the Rural Development Minister and decided to remove existing legal hurdles. Party workers should be prepared for the elections,” he said.

He advised new entrants not to switch parties frequently.“The JD(S) has been treated like personal property by its leaders. The party has no clear ideology or policy. Now that you have joined us, work unitedly, serve the people and make use of the opportunity, as your government is in power,” Shivakumar said.