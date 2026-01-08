Farah Khan Admits She Wanted Purav Jha To Win 'The Traitors', Says 'Sorry Uorfi'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) As part of her YouTube journey, director and choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited actor and YouTuber Purav Jha at his Mumbai residence.

During the conversation, Farah admitted that, she wanted Purav and not Uorfi Javed to win the reality show, "The Traitors".

"I felt really bad because I genuinely wanted you to win Traitors", the 'Om Shanti Om' maker said.

Farah touched a sore spot as Purav reacted to this saying, "Every day I try to forget this pain, but someone keeps reminding me."

On this, Farah added that a lot of people have been saying Purav should have been the winner of the show, and that is what counts.

"Sorry Uorfi, but he was the actual winner," Farah proclaimed.

The 'Main Hoo Naa' maker further praised Purav for skillfully cleaning out co-contestant "Elnaaz (Norouzi) from the show.

To this, he clarified that Elnaaz was actually the one trying to set him up.

"When I came out and watched the entire show I was like 'Oh Man".

I was feeling bad for taking her name but then I saw the truth."

In a typical Farah style, she commented, "I didn't realize she is such a good actress. She should have acted this well in the films."

In the meantime, the winner of the show, Uorfi, shared her experience on The Traitors,” calling it a smarter and more strategic format compared to 'Bigg Boss.”

Speaking to IANS, Uorfi said,“I didn't really see myself in Bigg Boss, since I left within a week. Bigg Boss is very different. The Traitors is a completely different game. In The Traitors, you have to use your brain. Fights do happen-naturally-when there are four different people with different personalities. But I controlled myself. The goal on that show is to win, not to fight. The Traitors is pure class on Prime.”

“The Traitors was about manipulation, but I did it positively-appeared harmless, avoided confrontations, and maintained an innocent façade. That was my survival technique," she went on to add.