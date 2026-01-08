Ballari Violence: Cabinet Has Decided Not To Hand Over Such Cases To CBI, Says K'taka Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 8 (IANS) Reacting to the BJP's demand to hand over to a central agency the Ballari violence case which resulted in the death of a Congress worker recently, the Karnataka government stated on Thursday that the Cabinet has decided not to transfer such cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the Karnataka Police was capable of probing the Ballari violence incident that led to the death of a Congress worker in a firing incident and there was no need for a CBI probe into the case.

“Our police are capable of handling any situation. If a situation arises where the police are unable to investigate, we will then consider handing over the case to the CBI. However, the Cabinet had earlier decided that no such cases would be handed over to the CBI,” Parameshwara said.

He added that decisions would be taken selectively.“Whenever there is a court order or any other compelling reason, we will decide accordingly. We have taken a decision in this regard, and at present there is no necessity to hand over the case,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police issued notices to more than 30 Congress workers in connection with the violence that erupted over the installation of a banner in front of BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy's house and culminated in the shooting of a Congress worker, Rajashekar in Ballari city. Police have already arrested 26 people belonging to both the BJP and the Congress.

The Brucepet police, who are investigating the case, have so far issued notices to a total of 107 people, several of whom are reportedly absconding, fearing arrest.

Police sources revealed that the police are preparing to issue a notice to Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy, BJP's Janardhana Reddy and former minister B. Sriramulu in connection with the incident.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed a new Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) to Ballari, a region that has been in national news following the banner-related violence that ended in a shootout.

The government transferred Ballari Division Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vartika Katiyar and appointed IGP P.S. Harsha in her place.

Barely a few days after taking charge Sumana Pannekar has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ballari in place of Pavan Nejjur, who was suspended on the very day he assumed charge following the Ballari violence.

Meanwhile, Janardhana Reddy and his associate, former minister B. Sriramulu, alleged that the government forced the family of Rajashekar to cremate the body instead of burying it, in a purported attempt to hush up the case.

On the other hand, the camp of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy released a photograph allegedly showing a gunman firing from the roof of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy's residence. It has been alleged that firing also took place from Janardhana Reddy's side, following which the Congress demanded a probe into the role of the government gunman. In this backdrop, Ballari police have taken up an investigation into the photograph that has been released.