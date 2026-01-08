Nirahua Reveals The Secret Behind Manoj Tiwari Keeping Drivers With Superstars' Names

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the streaming sketch comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' season 4 saw superstars of Bihari cinema making their way to the couch. Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh 'Nirahua' Lal Yadav instantly cranked up the tempo as the show host Kapil Sharma matched the energy by slipping into his Netaji avatar, turning the couch into a mini rally while pulling Manoj Tiwari's leg about how he somehow appears everywhere 'Jaha Gaana aur Janta hote hai'.

The chaos only gets louder when Nirahua drops a full-on truth bomb about Manoj Tiwari's drivers,“Pehle Ravi, fir Pawan, aur ab Dinesh”. Kapil connects the dots on-air, the audience loses it, and Manoj bhaiya tries to brush it off as“this is totally coincidence”, which somehow makes it funnier. Just when the jokes are flying, Pawan Singh throws in his personal swag rule, bad day? Outfit repeat cancelled. Black colour? Straight no. The moment lands hard because Manoj bhaiya is sitting right there in black, enjoying the silent roast while Kapil juggles drivers name, dressing rules and nonstop banter like a pro.

The song 'Lollipop Lagelu' brings together the stars, the cast and even the audience, taali, seeti aur thoda sa naach included, the episode lands on a high that feels celebratory, familiar and perfectly in sync with the show's spirit.

Earlier, actors Kartik Aaryan and actress Ananya Panday graced the show, as they called out red flags, green flags and relationship rules of this generation.

The actors unraveled that Gen Z actually wants from love, with the episode promising bold opinions, relatable chaos and answers that might just divide the internet.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover switched gears yet again to deliver a fresh dose of superstar satire, with viewers joking that even AI struggles to match his precision.

Ananya Panday revealed Chunky Panday's masterplan, explaining that he believes turning up together means earning less, so the smarter move is for each family member to appear individually across 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' seasons and keep the money flowing, a logic that has the couch in splits.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' streams on Netflix.