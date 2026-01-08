Big Blow For India As Tilak Varma Doubtful For T20 World Cup 2025

Tilak Varma Sidelined by Surgery

In a massive blow for the Indian cricket team, Asia Cup final hero Tilak Varma is doubtful for the 2025 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and has been ruled out from the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, after the middle-order batter underwent "Testicular torsion surgery."

"Tilak Varma ruled out of the New Zealand T20I series and is likely to miss the ICC T20 World Cup after he went through Testicular torsion surgery," a source told ANI.

Varma's Impressive T20I Record

Varma has been a key batter of the Indian side in the T20I setup over the last year. The stylish left-handed batter played a crucial role in his side's Asia Cup 2025 win, where he played a match-winning unbeaten 69* in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan. The 23-year-old made his T20I debut against the West Indies at Tarouba in August 2023. Since then, he has played 40 matches and 37 innings, amassing 1183 runs at a fantastic average of 49.29 with a strike rate of 144.09. The left-handed batter has hammered two centuries and six half-centuries.

Upcoming India-New Zealand Series

Meanwhile, the five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played from January 21 to January 31. Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvanthapuram will host five T20Is between India and New Zealand.

Road to T20 World Cup 2026

The T20I series between the two countries will help them to prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. The defending champions, India, are slotted in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan and the United States. The Men in Blue will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign against the USA on February 7, followed by matches against Namibia on February 12, arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15, and the Netherlands on February 18.

