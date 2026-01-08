Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Poonch: 10 Injured As Mini Bus Meets With Accident In Chatroo

Poonch: 10 Injured As Mini Bus Meets With Accident In Chatroo


2026-01-08 03:09:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A mini bus met with an accident in Chatroo on Thursday. Ten people were reported to be injured in the accident. All the injured people were shifted to the district hospital. According to the doctor attending to the injured, no person was seriously injured in the accident, and the admitted people are only suffering from minor injuries, currently undergoing treatment.

Doctor Confirms Stable Condition

Dr. Rubina reported that the accident occurred in the early morning and that 10 people were admitted to the hospital. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Rubina said, "The accident took place in the early morning, and 10 people have been admitted to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment, and their condition is stable. No one is seriously injured; only minor injuries are present." Further details awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN08012026007385015968ID1110571519



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search