Turkman Gate: Don't Politicise Stone-Pelting, Urges Delhi Minister

Minister Urges Calm, Asks Public Not to Politicise Incident

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday urged the public to refrain from politicising the stone-pelting incident reported near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate and appealed for calm, asking people to avoid spreading rumours and allow the police to conduct their investigation, while referring to the recent anti-encroachment drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the area. Speaking to the reporters, Ashish Sood said,"These are sensitive matters...I would request the public to let the police conduct their investigation. I would like to reiterate that the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque is intact...It stands there with full respect. The Delhi government has no role in this; this action was taken to remove land mafia on the orders of the court... Do not politicise this, and avoid spreading rumours..."

The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment demolition drive conducted by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. According to Delhi Police, the demolition was carried out in the early hours of January 7, after several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

Police Identify 30 Suspects, Launch Investigation

Earlier today, Delhi Police identified 30 people linked to the stone-pelting incident during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Turkman Gate of the national capital. A heavy police deployment was in place in the area.

Investigation Details and Raids

A video from a police bodycam, taken before the stone-pelting, was recorded when the encroachments began to be removed. Similar videos are being viewed from police bodycams, which may have captured rioters. According to the police, 30 people have been identified in connection with the stone-pelting incident. They have identified them using CCTV footage and viral videos. Police teams are conducting raids to take them into custody.

SP MP to Be Summoned

In a related development, Delhi Police will send a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi to join the investigation. Mohibbullah Nadvi was present at the spot before the violence. Despite repeated requests by senior Delhi Police officials, he remained in the vicinity. (ANI)

