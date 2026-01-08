4 WWE Women's Stars Who Should Not Win The 2026 Royal Rumble Despite Ongoing Storyline Momentum

The 2026 Women's Royal Rumble is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matches of the year. While several top names are expected to feature, not every WWE superstar should walk away with the victory.

Tiffany Stratton has enjoyed a meteoric rise and already held the Women's Championship last year. Her reign proved she is one of the future faces of WWE's women's division, with popularity soaring. However, giving her another major accolade so soon would squander the chance to spotlight other deserving stars. Stratton already embodies what WWE typically seeks in a Rumble winner, making her victory unnecessary at this stage.

Rhea Ripley remains one of the most dominant forces in the division and is rarely far from championship contention. Currently, she is focused on tag team storylines as one‐half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside IYO SKY. A Royal Rumble win would disrupt her ongoing narrative and undermine months of creative work. WWE should avoid confusing the picture by handing Ripley another singles triumph right now.

Becky Lynch, the Women's Intercontinental Champion, has already achieved nearly every milestone in WWE. From past Rumble victories to WrestleMania main events, her resume is unmatched. Over recent months, her heel run has been outstanding, keeping her firmly at the top of the roster. Yet Lynch does not need another Rumble win to validate her position. Awarding her the victory would waste an opportunity to elevate fresh contenders.

Charlotte Flair has been heavily involved in tag team storylines, teaming with Alexa Bliss to form one of the most talked‐about duos in recent memory. A sudden pivot to winning the Royal Rumble would undermine the work invested in her current arc. Flair's victory would also complicate the title picture, undoing months of creative planning. WWE should resist the temptation to give her another Rumble accolade at this time.