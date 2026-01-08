Trump's New Dietary Guidelines, Pushes Protein, Cuts Sugar And Alcohol

The Trump administration has revised federal dietary guidelines, urging Americans to increase protein intake, cut down on sugar and limit alcohol consumption. Officials said the changes are based on updated scientific research and aim to curb diet-related illnesses while guiding national health policies and personal food choices.

