Pakistan: Imran Khan's Family Holds Prayer Sit-In After Being Barred From Jail Meeting


2026-01-08 03:08:59
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Imran Khan's family members and PTI leaders staged a prayer sit-in outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on January 7 after authorities denied them permission to meet the jailed former Pakistan prime minister. The protest highlighted growing tensions over Khan's incarceration and access restrictions.

AsiaNet News

