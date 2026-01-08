Pakistan: Imran Khan's Family Holds Prayer Sit-In After Being Barred From Jail Meeting

Imran Khan's family members and PTI leaders staged a prayer sit-in outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on January 7 after authorities denied them permission to meet the jailed former Pakistan prime minister. The protest highlighted growing tensions over Khan's incarceration and access restrictions.

