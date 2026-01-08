The former Australian batter Damien Martyn has been discharged from the hospital following his recovery from life-threatening meningitis. On Boxing Day, December 26, Martyn fell seriously ill while resting at home and was immediately taken to the hospital in Queensland, where he was put in an induced coma due to meningitis.

Martyn's health scare not only concerned the Australian cricket community but also the cricketing world as a whole, with former teammates, players, and fans sending him wishes for a speedy recovery. However, the two-time World Cup winner made steady progress in his recovery as he came out of an induced coma and was responding well to the treatment after meningitis put his health at risk.

Former Australia captain and wicketkeeper-batter, Adam Gilchrist, called Martyn's recovery a 'miracle', given the seriousness of his condition and the life-threatening nature of meningitis that had put his health at grave risk.

Damien Martyn Back Home After Hospital Discharge

On the sidelines of the final day of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series, Adam Gichrist confirmed that his former Australia teammate has returned home after being discharged from the hospital, but added that Damien Martyn still has a long way to go for full recovery.

“The wonderful news is that he has been released from the hospital," Gilchrist said on Kayo Sports.

“He's still got a bit of a journey to go to be fully recovered, but it's terrific and wonderful to know he's back home, and his family expresses their gratitude and thanks for all the support," he added.

- ABC SPORT (@abcsport) January 8, 2026

Former Australia skipper Mark Waugh, who was on the same show featuring Gilchrist, heaved a sigh of relief over Martyn's discharge from the hospital, calling his recovery 'almost a miracle', given the severity of illness and his health condition.

“It's almost a miracle, really. He was looking in really bad shape when he was in the ICU." Waugh.

Daniel Martyn's progress in recovery and his discharge from the hospital are a big positive for the Australian cricket community, as the two-time World Cup winner, with fans and former teammates hopeful of his continued improvement after the health scare.

Gilchrist Hails Medical Staff's Quick Response

Apart from providing Damien Martyn's health update, Adam Gilchrist also praised the medical staff of Queensland Hospital for their swift response, crediting them for playing a crucial role in the former Australian batter's recovery from the life-threatening illness.

“The word from the medical staff was the ambulance officers who treated him as soon as they saw him could not have done it any more perfectly, which nipped the infection in the bud,” Gilchrist said.

“He still has a bit of a journey to go; it was extreme, but great news," he added.

Daniem Martyn played for Australia from 1992 and 2006, featuring in 208 ODI matches and 67 Tests. In his International career, Martyn has amassed 9872 runs, including 18 centuries and 61 fifties, at an average of 42.92 in 279 matches.

Martyn played his final match for Australia against England in the Ashes series at Adelaide before retiring in 2006, concluding a distinguished career spanning over a decade.