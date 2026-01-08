Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In THESE Places As Depression Intensifies

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Low-pressure system formed in Bay of Bengal has intensified, is moving towards Tamil Nadu. The weather center has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in coastal districts. Very heavy rain is likely on January 9, 10th

For the past few days, there was freezing frost in Kodaikanal and heavy fog in many districts of Tamil Nadu. Now, the weather center has given a major update on heavy rainfall.

A deep low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression. It's moving west-northwest and is expected to move towards the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Located 1,020 km east-southeast of Chennai, it's moving at 15 km/h. Light to moderate rain is expected today in coastal TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in some places.

Tomorrow, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in many coastal areas. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal regions.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, with a chance of very heavy rain (12-20 cm) on Jan 9 & 10. Heavy rain is also possible for the next 4 days.