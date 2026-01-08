Congress Wants To Participate In Govt, Natural For Any Party: Karti

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amid demands for power sharing ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said that it was "natural" for every political party that participates in elections to see its representatives secure victory and participate in the government.

"Every political party that contests elections wants a maximum number of representatives to win elections, and if they win elections, if there is an opportunity, the political party obviously wants to participate in government. That is the purpose of the political party," Chidambaram told ANI.

Congress-DMK Alliance Remains Strong

He asserted that Congress remains part of the alliance being led by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. "We are a part of the INDIA alliance. We are leading the alliance, and DMK is part of the INDIA alliance. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK is leading the alliance, and we are part of the alliance in Tamil Nadu," Chidambaram said.

He further dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks against the DMK and said, "No political party can be destroyed. It is for the people to endorse it or not to do so."

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore sought to dispel speculation of a rift within the INDIA bloc in the state, asserting that the Congress and the DMK remain firmly aligned and committed to their long-standing partnership.

On Actor Vijay's Movie Certification

Reacting to the uncertainty over the censor certification for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', the Congress MP said that it was up to the censor board to explain the delay. "I am not aware of the details. I just read in the paper. It is a process. It is between them and the censor board. I have really no comments to make on that. It's really up to the censor board to explain why they are delaying it when the application was made well in time. It's really up to them to explain it," Chidambaram said.

AIADMK Holds Alliance Talks with Amit Shah

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and apprised him of the current political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami expressed the possibility of the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, adding that he is holding talks with other parties regarding an alliance. "I met Union HM Amit Shah at his residence at 9 PM yesterday. I spoke to him about the political situation in Tamil Nadu and discussed the DMK regime coming to an end. AIADMK is holding talks with many parties regarding an alliance, and we, along with the alliance, will win and form the government in Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami told reporters. (ANI)

