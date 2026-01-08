Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Just Bought A ₹26 Crore Flat In Mumbai: All You Need To Know About Her New Apartment

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former India skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh has bought an apartment in Mumbai worth ₹26.30 crore, a report by SquareYards said on Thursday.

According to the report, citing documents reviewed on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) at, the apartment is located in Ahuja Towers, Prabhadevi.

All about Ritika Sajdeh's Mumbai apartment

The documents further revealed that Ritika Sajdeh paid a duty payment of ₹1.31 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000 for the transaction that took place in December 2025.

Ritika Sajdeh's new apartment features a carpet area of 2,760.40 sq. ft. (256.45 sq. m.) and comes with a total of three car parking spaces.

Neither Rohit Sharma nor Ritika Sajdeh has revealed anything about buying a new flat yet. Hindustan Times reported that the apartment was purchased from Ajinkya DY Patil and Puja Anjinkya Patil.

According to a report by GQ India, Rohit Sharma also owns a flat in the same building. The 37-year-old Indian cricketer's apartment is located on the 29th floor of the upscale tower, offering a stunning 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea.

As per Housing, the luxury apartment is valued at ₹30 crore and is spanned over 6,000 square feet.

Why Prabhadevi?

As per Square Yards, Prabhadevi is well-connected to Mumbai's major business districts and lifestyle hubs. It enjoys a seamless connection with via the Western Express Highway, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dr. Annie Besant Road and the Prabhadevi Railway Station on the Western Line.

One can also easily access the Bandra–Worli Sea Lin, ensuring smooth north–south connectivity.

Prabhadevi has over the years continued to transform itself into a a prestigious residential and commercial destination. The area features luxury high-rise developments, premium office spaces and a refined urban lifestyle.

It is also located in close proximity to key business districts such as Lower Parel, Worli and BKC.

Prominent landmarks of Mumbai retail destinations, healthcare facilities and reputed educational institutions are also close to Prabhadevi.

Its central location, superior infrastructure and upscale environment make Prabhadevi a preferred address for corporate leaders, professionals and high-net-worth individuals seeking both convenience and exclusivity.

Ritika Sajdeh works as an Indian sports manager and has become a public figure over the years. She has worked as a sports manager with Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, where she handled endorsements and brand associations for several prominent athletes.

Sajdeh got married to Rohit Sharma in 2025 and together they have a daughter named Samaira and a son named Ahaan.



Ritika Sajdeh's new apartment is situated in a prime Mumbai location, indicating the area's appeal for high-net-worth individuals.

The property features modern luxury amenities with a significant carpet area, showcasing the upscale lifestyle of Mumbai's elite. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's investment reflects the growing trend of affluent individuals investing in high-value real estate in Mumbai.

