5G From Space Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

Straits Research published report,“ 5G From Space Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 612.05 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 26,213 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.5% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The 5G from space market is supported by the growing demand for seamless, always-on connectivity across remote, rural, maritime, and aerial environments where terrestrial networks remain limited or unreliable. Increasing reliance on data-intensive applications, mission-critical communications, and real-time connectivity for defense, aviation, maritime, energy, and disaster management operations is driving market demand across commercial and government segments.

Supportive regulatory frameworks for non-terrestrial networks, expanding satellite launch activity, and rising collaboration between satellite operators and mobile network providers are key drivers of market growth. Strategic investments in low earth orbit constellations, direct-to-device connectivity, and integration of satellite networks with 5G core infrastructure are unlocking new opportunities for service providers and enterprises to extend high-speed, resilient connectivity on a global scale.

Segmental Leadership: Direct to Device (D2D) 5G Connectivity holds the largest share (41.9%), while massive IoT and mMTC connectivity is projected to record the fastest CAGR (55%) during the forecast period.

SatelliteOrbit Outlook: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are expected to witness the highest CAGR (58.4%), supported by low latency performance and rapid constellation deployments.

Spectrum Band: The Ka-Band segment leads with 36.8% market share, driven by its high throughput capacity and suitability for broadband 5G from space services. Regional Insights: North America dominates with 38.4% share, supported by early commercialization of non-terrestrial networks, strong satellite-telecom partnerships, and high defense and government demand.

By Service Category (2022-2034)Direct to Device (D2D) 5G ConnectivityBackhaul and Trunking ServicesMassive IoT and mMTC ConnectivityMission Critical and Emergency CommunicationsBy Satellite Orbit Type (2022-2034)Low Earth Orbit (LEO)Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)By Spectrum Band (2022-2034)L-BandS-BandKu-BandKa-BandBy End Use Industry (2022-2034)Defense and GovernmentMaritimeAviationEnergy and UtilitiesMining and Remote IndustriesAgricultureDisaster ManagementOthersBy Region (2022-2034)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaLatin America