5G From Space Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034
Straits Research published report,“ 5G From Space Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 612.05 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 26,213 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.5% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The 5G from space market is supported by the growing demand for seamless, always-on connectivity across remote, rural, maritime, and aerial environments where terrestrial networks remain limited or unreliable. Increasing reliance on data-intensive applications, mission-critical communications, and real-time connectivity for defense, aviation, maritime, energy, and disaster management operations is driving market demand across commercial and government segments.
Supportive regulatory frameworks for non-terrestrial networks, expanding satellite launch activity, and rising collaboration between satellite operators and mobile network providers are key drivers of market growth. Strategic investments in low earth orbit constellations, direct-to-device connectivity, and integration of satellite networks with 5G core infrastructure are unlocking new opportunities for service providers and enterprises to extend high-speed, resilient connectivity on a global scale.
Market Highlights
-
Segmental Leadership: Direct to Device (D2D) 5G Connectivity holds the largest share (41.9%), while massive IoT and mMTC connectivity is projected to record the fastest CAGR (55%) during the forecast period.
SatelliteOrbit Outlook: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are expected to witness the highest CAGR (58.4%), supported by low latency performance and rapid constellation deployments.
Spectrum Band: The Ka-Band segment leads with 36.8% market share, driven by its high throughput capacity and suitability for broadband 5G from space services.
Regional Insights: North America dominates with 38.4% share, supported by early commercialization of non-terrestrial networks, strong satellite-telecom partnerships, and high defense and government demand.
SpaceX OneWeb Amazon Eutelsat Group SES S.A. Viasat Inc. Iridium Communications AST SpaceMobile Lynk Global Telesat Thales Group Airbus Defence and Space Lockheed Martin Nokia Ericsson Samsung Electronics Qualcomm Rakuten Symphony Hughes Network Systems Intelsat Others Recent Developments Segmentation
By Service Category (2022-2034) Direct to Device (D2D) 5G Connectivity Backhaul and Trunking Services Massive IoT and mMTC Connectivity Mission Critical and Emergency Communications By Satellite Orbit Type (2022-2034) Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) By Spectrum Band (2022-2034) L-Band S-Band Ku-Band Ka-Band By End Use Industry (2022-2034) Defense and Government Maritime Aviation Energy and Utilities Mining and Remote Industries Agriculture Disaster Management Others By Region (2022-2034) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America Chat with us on WhatsApp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment