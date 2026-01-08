Aviation Connectors Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published a report,“ Aviation Connectors Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034.” According to the study, the market size was valued at USD 5.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 9.75 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The Aviation Connectors market growth is aided by increased adoption of advanced avionics systems, electrically operated aircraft systems, as well as increased aircraft per unit density of aviation connectors. Increased aircraft production, in addition to regular upgrades for existing aircraft, has fueled demand for high-reliability aviation connectors for power distribution, communication, navigation, or control systems in aircraft.

Promoting public investments in aerospace production, modernization of fleets, and development in national aircraft programs in all prominent aviation nations is also bolstering growth in the marketplace. There has also been emphasis on aviation safety, redundancy in systems, and overall longevity of functionality, all of which are contributing to the adoption of aviation-grade connectors at a fast pace. At the same time, the transformation of aviation toward more electric planes and increased digital data transmission on board is opening up growth opportunities for all connector manufacturers in next-gen aviation.

Market Highlights



Segmental Leadership: Circular Connectors hold the largest share (46.8%), while Fiber Optic Connectors are expected to record the fastest CAGR (7.4%) during the forecast period.

Platform Outlook: Fixed Wing accounted for the largest share of the aviation connectors market in 2025, with a share of 45.9% and are expected to maintain leadership due to large commercial and military aircraft fleets.

Application Focus: The Commercial Aircraft market segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, supported by high aircraft production volumes and ongoing avionics upgrades. Regional Insights: North America dominates with 37.6% market share, driven by strong aerospace manufacturing capabilities, defense programs, and a mature MRO ecosystem.

Competitive Players

TE ConnectivityAmphenol CorporationEatonMolexSmiths InterconnectRadiallITT CannonGlenairHirose ElectricBel FuseCarlisle Interconnect TechnologiesRosenbergerYazakiLittelfuseAmetekPhoenix ContactSamtecWeidmüllerCorningJAE ElectronicsOthers Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Connector Type (2022-2034)Circular ConnectorsRectangular ConnectorsFiber Optic ConnectorsHigh Frequency ConnectorsPCB ConnectorsBy Platform (2022-2034)Fixed WingRotary WingUnmannedBy Application (2022-2034)Commercial AircraftMilitary AircraftHelicoptersOthersBy Region (2022-2034)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaLatin America Chat with us on WhatsApp