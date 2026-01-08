Loitering Munition Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034
Straits Research published a report,“ Loitering Munition Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034.” According to the study, the market size was valued at USD 632.7 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 1,497.6 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The Loitering Munition Market is supported by the increasing adoption of precision-guided strike systems, growing reliance on unmanned combat solutions, and the rapid evolution of modern warfare doctrines emphasizing speed, accuracy, and reduced operational risk. Rising demand for flexible, low-footprint strike capabilities across land, air, and naval operations is driving market growth across defense and security segments. The ability of loitering munitions to combine surveillance and strike functions in a single platform is further strengthening their operational relevance.
Additionally, expanding defense modernization programs, increasing emphasis on asymmetric warfare readiness, and rising investments in unmanned and autonomous combat capabilities are key contributors to market expansion. The integration of loitering munitions into joint-force operations and their growing use in border security, counter-insurgency, and rapid response missions are unlocking new growth opportunities for manufacturers and defense operators worldwide.
Market Highlights
-
Segmental Leadership: Fixed Wing Loitering Munitions hold the largest share (48.6%), while Hybrid Loitering Munitions are expected to record the fastest growth (11.6% CAGR).
Launch Mode Outlook: The Man Portable Loitering Munitions segment led the market in 2025, contributing 34.9% to total revenue, supported by their high mobility and rapid deployment capability.
Application Focus: Precision Strike applications lead operational adoption and are anticipated to grow at a strong pace (10.9% CAGR), driven by demand for accurate, low-collateral engagement.
Regional Insights: North America dominates with 36.8% market share, supported by advanced defense capabilities, early technology adoption, and sustained investment in unmanned combat systems.
Israel Aerospace Industries AeroVironment Elbit Systems Rheinmetall RTX Corporation Northrop Grumman Lockheed Martin Thales Group BAE Systems Saab AB Leonardo UVision Air EDGE Group Baykar Technologies HENSOLDT L3Harris Technologies ST Engineering ZALA Aero WB Group Bharat Dynamics Limited
By Type (2022-2034) Fixed Wing Loitering Munitions Rotary Wing Loitering Munitions Hybrid Loitering Munitions By Launch Mode (2022-2034) Man Portable Loitering Munitions Vehicle-Mounted Loitering Munitions Air Launched Loitering Munitions Naval Launched Loitering Munitions By Application (2022-2034) Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Precision Strike Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) Tactical Battlefield Support Others By Region (2022-2034) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America Chat with us on WhatsApp
