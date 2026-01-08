Russian Drones, Artillery Pound Dnipropetrovsk Region, Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko.

He said that Russian attacks damaged infrastructure and caused fires in the Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and Pavlohrad districts.

In addition, a shop was partially destroyed and a garage damaged in the Synelnykove district.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces shelled and attacked the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka with artillery and FPV drones. No casualties were reported.

“Part of the region remains without electricity. All necessary measures are being taken to restore power supply to households,” the regional administration head emphasized.

Air defense forces neutralized 31 Russian drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 7, Russian forces struck the Kryvyi Rih, Kamianske, Synelnykove, and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one civilian and injuring more than 20 others.