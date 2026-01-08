Iran Backs Peaceful Protests, Pledges Action On Citizens' Requests, MFA Says
The statement emphasized the necessity of implementing measures to mitigate the country's economic challenges, highlighting that a significant portion of these issues stems from the imposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
It further asserted that Iranian citizens, united in their national solidarity, will resist any external interference, ensuring the protection of the nation's independence and sovereignty.
In response to the sharp depreciation of the Iranian currency against foreign currencies, traders have been protesting since December 29. The demonstrators are calling for decisive actions to stabilize the currency and improve the overall economic situation.
