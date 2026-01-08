Workzen Academy Launches Comprehensive Trade Certification Practice Platform For Skilled Professionals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WorkZen, the innovative field service management platform built by tradespeople for tradespeople, today announced the launch of WorkZen Academy, a comprehensive online learning platform designed to help skilled professionals master their trade certifications.

With over 50 certification practice exams spanning 25+ skilled trades, WorkZen Academy is revolutionizing how tradespeople prepare for industry certifications. From HVAC technicians and electricians to welders and plumbers, the platform provides accessible, high-quality study materials that mirror real certification exams.

"We built WorkZen to eliminate barriers for service professionals, and WorkZen Academy continues that mission," said Ika Balzam, Co-Founder and CEO of WorkZen. "Certification is a crucial step in advancing your career, but quality study resources have been expensive and hard to find. We're changing that."

Comprehensive Coverage Across Critical Trades

WorkZen Academy currently offers practice exams and study materials for certifications in:

. HVAC (4 certifications including TSSA G2 Gas Technician)

. Electrical (11 certifications)

. Plumbing (3 certifications)

. Welding (3 certifications)

. Crane Operation (4 certifications)

. Garage Door Installation (5 certifications)

. And 19 other skilled trade categories

Each practice exam is carefully designed to replicate the format, difficulty, and content of actual certification tests, giving professionals the confidence they need to pass on their first attempt.

Built for Modern Learners

The platform features:

. Region-specific certifications for both US and Canadian markets

. Practice exams that mirror real certification test formats

. Detailed study materials and explanations

. Progress tracking to identify areas needing improvement

. Mobile-friendly access for learning on the go

. Continuously expanding certification library

"Passing your certification exam shouldn't be a matter of luck or expensive prep courses," said Sandy Balzam, Co-Founder and COO. "WorkZen Academy democratizes access to quality test preparation, helping skilled professionals invest in their careers without breaking the bank."

Growing Platform, Growing Community

WorkZen Academy is actively expanding its certification library based on user requests. Professionals who can't find their specific certification can submit requests directly through the platform, ensuring the Academy grows to meet real industry needs.

The launch of WorkZen Academy complements WorkZen's core mission of providing accessible business management tools for field service professionals. Just as the WorkZen platform offers free essential features for managing service businesses, the Academy extends that commitment to professional development and skill advancement.

About WorkZen

Founded in Langley, BC by experienced field service professionals, WorkZen is on a mission to make business management software accessible to service professionals at every stage of their journey. The platform offers comprehensive free features including invoicing, scheduling, client management, and dispatching, with optional AI-powered add-ons for businesses ready to scale. WorkZen Academy represents the company's commitment to supporting tradespeople not just in running their businesses, but in advancing their careers.

For more information about WorkZen Academy or to start preparing for your next certification, visit academy/